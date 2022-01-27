CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -7.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.42. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of CSI Compressco worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.