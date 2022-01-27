CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.