CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.07.

DHR stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.