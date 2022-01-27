CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 85,873 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 310,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.94 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

