CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 171.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $428.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

