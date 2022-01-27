CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

