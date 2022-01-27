CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 40,720 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,889 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ballantyne Strong were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

