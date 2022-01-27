CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 39,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The stock has a market cap of C$90.86 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,233,108. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,560.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

