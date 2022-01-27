CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $303.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.41. 2,603,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

