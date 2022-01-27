Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.