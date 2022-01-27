Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF opened at $7.10 on Monday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $7.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.
About Daicel
