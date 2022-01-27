Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF opened at $7.10 on Monday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $7.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

