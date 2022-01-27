Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dana stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Dana has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

