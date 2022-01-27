DAOstack Price Tops $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $169,818.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.82 or 0.99735784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00087494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00398033 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.