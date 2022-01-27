Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $417.82.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $372.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.02. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.