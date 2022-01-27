DeHive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134,305.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $442,926.22 and approximately $134,305.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

