Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,207 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 67,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,979. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.