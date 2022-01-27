DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get DermTech alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

DMTK opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $337.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 114.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.