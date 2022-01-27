Deutsche Bank AG Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Endeavour Silver worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $649.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

