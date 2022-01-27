Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,942 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of TriMas worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $34.30 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

