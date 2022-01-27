Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,478 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.