Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

