Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of ChemoCentryx worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 120.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

