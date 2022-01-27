Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target to $7.00

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $10,105,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

