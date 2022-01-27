Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

