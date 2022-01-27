Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

ETR:CBK opened at €7.65 ($8.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.14. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

