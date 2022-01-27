Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 150 ($2.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.41) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 346.82 ($4.68).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.73.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

