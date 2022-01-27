Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 427.40 ($5.77) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 497.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

