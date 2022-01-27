Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 342 ($4.61) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 302.60 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.25. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($269,725.13). Also, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($314,690.97).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

