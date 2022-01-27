Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €174.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($198.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.26 ($185.52).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €155.05 ($176.19) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($185.63).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

