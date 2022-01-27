Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

