Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

