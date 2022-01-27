Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,654.50 ($49.31) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,894.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,676.08. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £85.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

