Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 663,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,393. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.