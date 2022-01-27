DIGG Price Hits $29,943.84 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $39,254.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $29,943.84 or 0.82999378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.50 or 0.06603897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.20 or 0.99991745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00051622 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

