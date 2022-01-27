Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 2,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $534.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 91.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

