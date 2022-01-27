Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $18.91 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.91 billion and $846.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00294763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

