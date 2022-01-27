Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

