Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

DLTR stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

