Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

