Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.42 and a 200-day moving average of $506.10. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $3,276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 117,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.