Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.93

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $832.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.04%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

