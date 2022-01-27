Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,356. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.75.

Get Dover alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.