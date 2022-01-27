Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 345.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 246,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

