Doyle Wealth Management Has $364,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,145,000 after buying an additional 423,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

