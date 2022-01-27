Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.