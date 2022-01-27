Doyle Wealth Management Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

