Doyle Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.