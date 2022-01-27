Doyle Wealth Management Sells 973 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after buying an additional 121,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

