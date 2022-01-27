DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $124,241.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00779127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004604 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

