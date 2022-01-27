Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DUKE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON DUKE opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.89. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($141,662.17).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

